A cold front moved through the state overnight leading to brisk winds over the next two days. This cooler air will also set the stage for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Expect windy conditions with gusts around 25-30mph. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 10s, but it will feel like the single digits.
Afternoon temperatures will rebound somewhat, only reaching highs in the mid 20s with wind chills near 10 degrees.
TRACKING THE SNOW
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Thursday, which means “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.”
The main issues that we are watching will be light snow and potentially dangerous temperatures.
Light snow could begin as early as late Wednesday evening, but at the onset of precipitation snow will have to fight through dry air. As we go through the night we should overcome that dry air and snow should start making it to the ground.
Snow will then continue through the late morning before coming to an end around midday Thursday.
Wind chills are expected to be in the negatives for the entire day, leading to frostbite and hypothermia hazards.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
Snowfall accumulations look to be fairly minor with most locations picking up only a dusting to 1” of snowfall. We will be watching for a few localized areas to see up to 2” of snowfall.
The latest trends have shifted snowfall further south, so there may be areas north of I-70 that do not receive any snow at all.
TRAVEL
Once the snow begins to make it to the ground we will start seeing impacts to travel starting with reduced visibility. The ground temperatures are expected to be below freezing, meaning snow will start sticking to the ground immediately.
Thursday morning could be a messy morning commute as snow continues to fall through the region. Plan some extra time to get where you need to go, slow down, and allow some distance between you and the car in front of you.
Road treatments are less effective in the cold and temperatures ranging from 10-15° are less than ideal conditions. Slick spots are expected to continue through the afternoon and evening even through the snow will have come to an end.
Friday morning’s drive should be better because road crews will have more time to get things taken care of, but keep in mind some slick spots will remain possible. Additionally, some cars might have problems starting as temperatures start in the single digits.
COLD AIR BEFORE A WARM UP
Thursday temperatures will range from 10-15° through the day and wind chills are likely to be near or below 0. Bundle up if you plan to spend time outside.
Fresh snow on the ground will make for an even colder Friday morning, but thankfully winds are looking calmer. Lows should be in the single digits with wind chills as low as -5.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warm front will bring temperatures back to the 40s on Saturday with a slight chance of rain before a cold front drops temperatures back to the 30s for Sunday and Monday.