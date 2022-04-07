Very windy conditions developed over Missouri yesterday and the breezy weather will continue over the coming days.
Winds yesterday were as gusty as 40 mph at Columbia Regional Airport and this can be expected again today. Under mostly cloudy skies, temps will struggle to warm, only reaching the upper 40s, dropping in the lower 30s tonight.
Precipitation will attempt to move in overnight and could be a mix of snow and light rain. This precipitation is not expected to accumulate (talking about snow) due to very warm ground and road temps.
Skies will remain cloudy with windy conditions Friday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Spot showers are possible again into Friday morning. Eventually, skies will clear Friday night with settling winds.
The weekend looks very nice. After starting with temps below freezing Saturday morning, temps will warm in the 50s Saturday, 70s on Sunday.
Next week looks very active for thunderstorms - particularly severe weather. Monday through Wednesday all feature severe weather chances in some capacity. Details and specifics are not known yet. Neither is timing of the rain. Please know and have a plan on what to do in the event of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.