We are going from highs in the 50s the last several days to rain showers and a cold front on Thursday. This cooler air will be in place to support snowfall on Friday.
Very strong winds are expected Thursday where gusts could exceed 30 to 40 mph in some locations.
Strong winds are expected over the Central Plains today where highs wind warnings have been issuedWinds in central Missouri will also be breezy at times, gusting to 40 mphhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IXqW9VN9mI— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 14, 2021
THURSDAY’S COLD FRONT
Temperatures will only fall to the middle 30s overnight and that’s where we will be to kick off the day. A cold front will pass around mid-morning and that will limit our temperature and usher in cooler air for the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 40s during the morning, falling in the 30s to lower 40s by afternoon and evening.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with a few rain showers possible, mainly in the morning. Breaks in the clouds are possible in the afternoon, but more clouds than sunshine is expected. Rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.10” for most and some will not see any rainfall.
FRIDAY'S SNOW
Friday’s push of energy that is expected to bring us snowfall is trending further south, which means the day is looking a little more snowy. Snow is expected to begin in the mid to late morning and last off and on through the day. Overall, the snowfall looks to be fairly light in intensity, but the longer duration of snowfall means that minor accumulations are looking likely.
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a dusting to 1” for much of central Missouri, but areas along and north of HWY 50 could see 1-2” of snow. Temperatures are expected to range from the lower to middle 30s while the snow falls, so some snow may melt as it falls.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means that there could be issues and you will want to stay updated. The main issue will be blowing snow as winds will be gusting up to 35-40MPH. This blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause issues. Temperatures will be at a range where road treatment is very effective, but slushy and slick spots will be possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday could feature a few lingering flurries in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the middle 30s. Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 30s and a few peeks of sunshine.
Temperatures will hover around 40° early next week with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.