TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Breezy winds this time of year is a sign of a few things, but mainly a more active jet-stream overhead. On Monday, some wind gusts approached 35 mph. Tuesday will be a more relaxed day, but then the winds pick up in the wake of a passing cold front Wednesday afternoon.

One last mild day of 2020

That's right! Today might not be the last time we reach 50 degrees this year, but it does look to be the warmest day we have left! It'll be one for us to enjoy! Average highs today will be in the upper 50s, nearly 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Another December day in the mid-50s for Columbia and Jefferson CityA few areas near Lake of the Ozarks could reach 60 degrees today! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5FctREDUps — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 22, 2020

Here comes the cold, and the wind

Wednesday will be a brutal day weather-wise. Not only will it be rainy and windy, but temperatures will be dropping through the day, falling in the 30s by afternoon.

The atmosphere may become cold enough for snow flurries by Wednesday afternoon or evening, just depending on if there is enough moisture lingering with this system.

Now with the winds...here are the estimated peak wind gusts Wednesday through Thursday afternoon when winds are expected to settle.

Wednesday est. wind gusts: 35mph

Wednesday night est. wind gusts: 45 mph

Thursday est. wind gusts: 40mph

Christmas holiday forecast

Unfortunately, no white Christmas expected this year. High pressure will move in Thursday leading to sunny skies and very cold temperatures.

Thursday's high are in the 20s, rising in the 30s Christmas Day.