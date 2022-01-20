WOW. It has gotten cold this morning. Not just cold. Wind chills are near extremes over the state - below zero!
The temperatures will not have a chance to completely warm today as winds are still out from the north with a high pressure system moving in...At least there will be lots of sunshine today! Positives!
Morning temperatures will be around 4 degrees with wind chills ranging from -5 to -15. By the afternoon we will warm into the middle to upper 10s with wind chills around 0 to 5 degrees.
While Friday morning will be just as cold, the wind will be calmer with high pressure overhead. Eventually, the wind will pick up out from the southeast Friday leading to warming temperatures this weekend.
Highs will begin rising into the 20s Friday, 30s Saturday, and even the 40s for Sunday and Monday!
Passing weather systems are expected over the coming days, but lack any moisture needed for precipitation.