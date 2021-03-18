Rain and snow showers will be possible today, a sign of how cold the air moving into Missouri really is. Snow accumulations are not expected today.
Just rain showers in Columbia and eastern Missouri, but seeing a rain & snow mix in out near Sedalia. Yep. Snow...https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9k8LpPS2kT— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 18, 2021
Overall, today is going to be a very cold day and breezy too. North winds are sustained around 25 mph this morning and will push wind chills in the middle 20s. It will be uncomfortable.
RECENT RAINFALL MAY BRING RIVER FLOODING
Rainfall over the last few days has ranged from 1.00" to 3.00". Another 0.50" is expected on Thursday too. There may have been locally higher rainfall totals. All of this will lead to higher river levels for the next few days.
The Missouri River at Jefferson City is expected to rapidly rise to moderate flood stage, cresting Friday around 27.6 feet. According to the National Weather Service, at 27 feet, HWY 94 begins to flood near Portland, MO as feeder creeks into the Missouri River back up. At 28 feet, the Missouri river will begin to flood Walnut Street just southwest of HWY 50/63 in Jefferson City.
WEEKEND WEATHER WILL BE IMPROVED!
Not only will there be sunshine returning to Missouri, but warmer temps are expected to return too. Expect highs to be near normal for this time of year. There is a chance for a frost, or freeze Thursday night and again Friday night. More rain and storms are possible next week.