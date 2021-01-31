The next 8 days are going to be a doozy, folks.
We'll be on a warming trend up to Thursday and then the first of several cold fronts will arrive, taking us potentially deep down into the coldest air we've felt thus far in winter, for Super Bowl weekend. Oh, and rain and snow chances along the way, too.
It's a grab-bag of weather.
FIRST, WE WARM
- Monday = 30s
- Tuesday = 40s
- Wednesday = 50s
- Thursday = the transition day
While we're on this warming trend we will also see quite a few clouds. The best chance to soak in some vitamin D will be on Tuesday.
LATE-WEEK PATTERN CHANGE
A cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. This will increase our wind speeds, begin to cool our temps thanks to a wind shift from the north, and bring a chance for precipitation.
For some, temps may rise into the 50s on Thursday before cooling down behind the cold front. It will depend on the timing of the system. Stay tuned.
Regardless, there will be a chance for rain on Thursday depending on our moisture availability. Winds will gust around 25 mph.
As temps cool into the night, any moisture left over will change to snow. Early Friday morning may have a passing snow shower before clouds break up during the day.
HERE COMES THE COLD
- Friday = 30s
- Saturday = 20s
- Sunday = 10s
- Low temps in the single digits and wind chills in the negatives.
Yep, the coldest air of the season may be right around the corner.
It all depends on a deepening trough from Canada and how far south it digs into America. This forecast can certainly change but for now, plan for the coldest weekend so far this winter just in time for the Super Bowl.
There will be a chance for snow, too. But it is certainly too early to know for sure given the potential intensity of this system. Stay tuned.