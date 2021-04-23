Rain returned overnight in central Missouri, but has been quick to exit this morning leading to mainly dry skies. If we have any rain throughout the day it will be sprinkles to very light showers.
The ground will attempt to stay wet, so be careful of wet roads today. temperatures will only reach the middle 50s today.
The main rainfall is not forecast to arrive until this evening, continuing overnight. The overnight rain could be heavy at times south of I-70 where even a few thundershowers are possible.
Rain is forecast to slowly clear Saturday morning, clearing by 12pm. Skies are expected to become partly to mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon and temps will rise in the lower 60s. We get to near 70 on Sunday!
Rainfall amounts will vary out of this system due to the introduction of thunderstorms (cumulus clouds produce heavier rain than ordinary nimbo-stratus clouds). Northern Missouri will receive around 0.10" to 0.25" through Saturday morning. Columbia to Jefferson City will receive around 0.25" to 0.50" and southern Missouri will receive around 0.50" to 0.75" rainfall through Saturday morning.
80 DEGREE TEMPS ARE BACK!
That's right! It will be a very warm start to next week. Nothing record-breaking. Record highs for late April are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but it may feel that way because it has been so long since temps have warmed that much!
There will be a very strong storm system to pass over the Mid-section of the country Tuesday and Wednesday that brings concern to weather forecasters in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Severe weather is possible in these previously mentioned states, but it is uncertain whether or not Missouri will also be caught in any strong storms at this time.