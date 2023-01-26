The colder air leftover from yesterday's snowfall kept us at or below 30 degrees all day today.
While temperatures will rebound this weekend, a much colder snap is on the way.
Friday will have a chilly start with morning temps in the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s, but will warm quickly to the middle to upper 40s in the afternoon. With the help of added sunshine, any snow leftover should finish melting.
The warm trend continues on Saturday as temps break the 50 degree mark in the afternoon with increasing clouds into the evening.
A cold front will progress into mid-MO Saturday evening. With it will come some chances for precipitation and MUCH colder air.
Light, isolated rain showers could start as early as Saturday evening, but will likely hold off until night. There will be a gradual shift in precipitation type from rain to a wintery mix. Some may see snow, many will just see flurries.
Those who do see snow will likely see a dusting to an inch at the highest amounts. As this system is still a few days away, we will continue to watch this system as it develops.
As for the beginning of next week, temperatures will likely remain below 30 degrees for the week. Much colder air begins to settle in mid-MO with some more chances for snow flurries midweek.