After Sunday's active weather day, Monday will be a quieter day with breezy winds as the atmosphere begins to settle.
Should be a more quiet day, no storms expected today eitherTemps in the 50s with gusty NW winds means winds chills in the 40s/50s today #chillyhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VgmE2XtaR6— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 25, 2021
Winds may be around 15-25mph at times during the morning, but will be more relaxed as the day goes on, settling to 5-10mph by the evening.
As you would imagine, with temps only in the 50s during the day wind chills in the 40s and low 50s can be expected.
Skies will continue to clear up tonight and sunshine will be back in skies Tuesday with temps rising back in the lower 60s.
ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN
Rain will return to the area as a large storm system passes over the mid section of the country. The main focus of this system for thunderstorms will be over the Gulf Coast states so severe weather is not expected out of this for Missouri.
We will have several days of clouds and rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. Rain will be heavy at times with average accumulations expected around 1.00". Some locations could receive up to 4.00" rainfall through Friday. This system will begin to clear up Friday evening.
The weather will become quiet again into Halloween weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, temps will be in the lower 60s with lows in the lower 40s.