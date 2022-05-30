A warm and breezy wind ended the weekend as temps pushed 90 degrees over all of central Missouri Sunday. More of the same can be expected on Monday for Memorial Day.
Windy and warm today for #MemorialDay in Columbia, Jefferson City and Lake of the OzarksTemps right back to near 90 degrees with southerly winds at 15-25mph, gusting to 35mphhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lJrfgu1rAl— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 30, 2022
Monday will be another warm day with morning temps in the 70s, afternoon temps near 90 degrees. Winds out from the south will be a gusty as 35mph. The wind will be stronger the closer to Kansas City you are.
If you plan to be on a boat again today at Lake of the Ozarks, please be advised the wind will be very strong again today leading to an excessively high chop to the water.
Rain does return to the forecast this week and could arrive as early as Tuesday morning. As of now, the chance for morning rain is fairly low as a passing cold front is not expected to reach mid-Missouri until sometime later in the afternoon.
These storms Tuesday evening could briefly be strong to severe and our Storm Mode Index is at a one on a zero to five scale for damaging winds and large hail, including lightning.
You can expect passing showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Rain should clear up into Thursday morning and will leave the area with sunnier skies by Thursday afternoon and Friday.
Temperatures will also be much cooler after today. The rainy and cloudy environment will lead to a drop from 90 degrees today, down in the 80s tomorrow and falling further in the 70s from Wednesday through Sunday of this weekend.