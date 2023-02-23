Breezy conditions leftover from yesterday's storms will continue throughout the day on Thursday before dying out on Friday.
Winds today could be sustained between 10 and 15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Winds decrease this evening and will become calmer Friday.
Winds today are having an effect on our wind chill temperatures. Today will feel closer to the 20s than the 30s. This will continue into early tomorrow morning where we could feel like the lower 10s.
Friday will still be a cooler day as we struggle to reach 40 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry, but there is a slight chance for rain/sleet on Friday evening. At this time, no accumulation or major road hazards are expected.
Another warm up is expected for the weekend. We start the next work week with temps back in the 60s, and more chances for rain.