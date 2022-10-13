Thursday will be a windy day and the temperatures will be more normal for mid-October.
Temperatures are much cooler now this morning in the middle 40s which is a normal morning temp for this time of year. These AM temps are much cooler than the 50s/60s we held at for nightly temps earlier this week.
THE WIND
Here comes the wind and conditions will become not just breezy, but near blustery by this afternoon and tomorrow. The wind will be strongest during Thursday afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20mph and gusts around 35-40mph. This wind will relax this evening and tonight, picking up again Friday.
Combined with very dry air, these winds + dryness has caused the National Weather Service to issue Red Flag Warnings for the region where they ask residents to NOT burn any brush, leaves, or fields during these extremely dry conditions. These fires could easily become out of control and have continually become out of control over areas in southeast Missouri.
Do be aware, even though we received nearly an inch of rain in most areas earlier this week, everything is still very dry so burning of anything is highly discouraged for the next few weeks...Just what we have to deal with right now.
Conditions will remain breezy Friday and winds could reach the 35-40mph range once again as another pressure system and associated frontal system passes through the Midwest. Temperatures will be warmer Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.
There are multiple cold fronts expected to pass through Missouri over the next few days, but effects to temperatures will will be minimal until the front that arrives Sunday. This shot of colder air will set the stage for days only in the 50s early next week and mornings in the 30s. We could have a freeze across the region Monday night of next week.