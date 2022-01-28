A chilly Friday is head as a cold front moves through Missouri early this morning. While early morning temps will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees, there will be a sharp drop in temps as the morning goes on...
By 9am, most will be in the 10s with wind chills in the single digits! Plenty of sunshine is expected by this afternoon and daytime temps will once again reach the middle to upper 20s.
This weekend starts very cold Saturday morning, but the trend for this weekend is more mild, especially into next week! Daytime temps will generally reach the 40s. Saturday will be the warmer day this weekend.
Into next week will be a very warm Monday and Tuesday. This will be followed by a sharp cool-down Wednesday and wintery precipitation is possible by the middle of the week.
We know: This winter weather will begin as rain on Tuesday, changing to a wintry mix and then snow sometime after Tuesday night and we do think snow accumulations are possible.
We are still trying to iron out the timing on the cold air's arrival, exact timing on precipitation changeover, rain/snow/ice totals, etc.
If there are any travel disruptions in Missouri next week it would be on Wednesday and Thursday when any winter weather appears most likely. As always, we are still 5+ days out from this system which is still over eastern Japan, over 6,000 miles away. You can bet there will be some 'wiggle' to this storm system. Don't worry, we will keep you updated on any changes.