The first Friday in December for Mid-MO consists of sunshine and above-average temperatures. A slight wind out of the west will provide hardly noticeable wind chills in the upper 40s throughout the afternoon.
Weekend forecast
You can expect very similar conditions tomorrow as what we're seeing today. Patchy fog and frost are both likely to form overnight and into tomorrow morning. If you're heading to the Mizzou vs. Arkansas game tomorrow, give yourself some extra time for your vehicle to warm and to get to Faurot Field.
Similar to this morning, you may wake up to patchy fog as you start your Saturday. Once that lifts, we will see sunny skies through Saturday, with a few more clouds on Sunday. I have your weekend forecast on @KOMUnews at Noon and again tomorrow morning at 6 & 8:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/F8TQV7Gzpg— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 4, 2020
Plentiful sunshine
After yesterday's system brought clouds and precipitation to some of us, the next few days promise a good amount of sunshine and calm conditions. As we settle into the second week of December, no big systems threaten anything more than a few clouds. Since we're seeing less than ten hours of daylight now, enjoy it while it's here! We will lose eight more minutes of daylight until the winter solstice, which is only 17 days away.
The sun's back, and we will see a lot of it over the next few days! We will lose 8 more minutes of daylight until the winter solstice on December 21st, which is 17 days away. Then, we slowly gain it back throughout winter. pic.twitter.com/9W3uMNhl6H— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 4, 2020
A look ahead
A slight warming trend is expected through the mid-week, with temperatures over ten degrees above-average through Thursday. The average high for the beginning to middle of December is 43°, and the average low temperature is 25°.
We're watching a cold front on Thursday that will bring temperatures closer to average for next weekend and could possibly bring precipitation along with it, as well. We'll keep you updated as our confidence increases on location and timing.