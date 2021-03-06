Welcome to the weekend! Mother Nature is planning to treat us rather well with spring-like temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures yesterday were slightly cooler than the rest of this past week due to a weak & dry cold front; we begin warming back up to well above-average conditions through the weekend.
Today, most of us should only reach the upper 50s, but tomorrow, a nice southerly breeze will push temperatures into the middle 60s. Even tomorrow's increased cloud cover won't inhibit warming.
If you're able to, get outdoors this weekend! It might be a good time to fire up the grill or start up a bonfire. Embrace this calm, spring-like weather before rain chances dominate the latter half of the coming week. I have details on @KOMUnews Today from 6-7 & 8:30-9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/WenKYHPoW7— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 6, 2021
This weekend will be a great time to be outside. While you may need the jackets in the morning, t-shirts and sunglasses will suffice by the afternoon. This calm weather pattern will stick with us into the beginning of the work week, but things take a turn by Wednesday. No rain chances exist until the middle and later part of the coming week.
MID-WEEK RAIN POTENTIAL
A cold front will slowly move across Missouri late Wednesday into Thursday, becoming quasi-stationary. This has the potential to provide a few rounds of rain and even strong thunderstorms through the end of the week.
As of right now, rain could begin to fall late on Wednesday and stick with us through Thursday. Some models are even suggesting lingering rain possible through Friday and into the weekend. I do NOT expect this to be a washout--meaning that it will not rain continuously through the end of the week--but flooding could be a concern with this system.
What we'll have to monitor is if moisture, lift & instability will be in the same place at the same time. This can be the difference between a few sprinkles and severe storms. We will know more by the beginning of the week as this system becomes more organized.
A LOOK AHEAD
Once the aforementioned cold front passes over the area, temperatures should cool down to seasonal conditions. The average temperature for the beginning-middle of March in Columbia is around 52°, and we should be around that as we enter into daylight saving time next Sunday.