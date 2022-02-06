After ~10" of snow fell to start February in a winter wonderland, seasonal to even mild conditions are ahead for the week leading up to Valentine's Day. You have plenty of sunshine to look forward to, too.
The 30-year average high for early February is 43º while the average low is 25º.
Monday morning will be the coldest temperatures we feel over the next week with lows in the 10s. Then, we warm to the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.
There will be plenty of melting this week. In fact, by the end of the week there won't be much snow left to look at.
There aren't many chances for moisture, either. A frontal passage on Friday which will cool us off for Saturday will give us a slight chance for rain, but for now we're only talking about a 10% chance.
Valentine's Day itself next Monday is looking mild with highs in the 50s under sunny skies.