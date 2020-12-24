Winds will remain breezy through the rest of our day, gusting up to 25MPH with highs only reaching the middle 20s. This wind will give us wind chills that will only reach the lower to middle 10s for this afternoon.
Thursday Afternoon: Wind chills will only top out in the lower 10s this afternoon with highs in the 20s. Winds will remain breezy today, but will finally start to calm down overnight. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/6vjSGWzFRJ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 24, 2020
Tonight’s forecast
Click here to track Santa's journey
Our weather tonight might have Santa feeling a little more at home, at least in terms of temperature and wind chill. Temperatures are expected to fall to near 10° across the region. The last time we had a temperature of 10° or lower, was on Valentines day when the low was 0°.
Winds will start to relax overnight, but will still be blowing out of the north at 8-15MPH. This will give us wind chills below 0 for many locations.
The KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (on our 0 to 5 scale) for this cold weather and the wind chills that will be below zero. This means that the weather could be a nuisance. The index is at a 1 for temperature and wind chill only.
Christmas
The chilly start will lead to a somewhat seasonal finish, but it will still feel like December! We will see plenty of sunshine through the day with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the lower 10s for the afternoon.
Weekend warm up
The weekend will be much warmer as relatively quiet, zonal flow settles in for much of the country. This zonal flow will help temperatures warm fairly nicely with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but a few extra clouds are expected on Sunday. Additionally, Sunday will be breezy with gusts up to 25MPH possible.
Looking ahead
A storm system will reach the west coast on Monday and this will be one to watch as there are probable chances of moisture plus some cooler air with this storm.
This system is nearly 4,000 miles away and it has a lot of time to change before it gets our way by Tuesday and Wednesday. While moisture looks probable now, that could change! Systems this far out tend to draw a lot of hype on social media for no good reason. Anyone saying they know what’s going to happen this far out, is simply trying to panic and scare you.
We will be watching this forecast and updating it with more details as confidence grows. Stay tuned!