Friday was a very windy day in central Missouri, but winds will decrease for the weekend as colder air arrives

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the 20s, with highs only warming to the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Winds will be calming through the day, which means that wind chill will not be much of a factor.

Sunday will feature the return of cloud cover, with winds shifting out of the south. This southerly wind will help warm temperatures into the upper 40s. Sunday is looking dry as the moisture that looked like it would move towards central Missouri is expected to stay across Oklahoma and Texas.

Matt GRAF Extended ADI P.png

LOOKING AHEAD

An unsettled and uncertain weather pattern is expected to take hold next week. This will bring us quite a few periods of cloud cover with slight chances of moisture. We’ll need to watch the timing of these systems. As of right now, nothing in the forecast looks too concerning. Temperatures are expected to be near average for this time of the year.

8 Day PM.png

