Friday was a very windy day in central Missouri, but winds will decrease for the weekend as colder air arrives
Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts we've seen across the region today! We're staying windy tonight, but much calmer winds are expected on Saturday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/C6NmrUmFQ0— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 2, 2022
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start with morning temperatures in the 20s, with highs only warming to the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Winds will be calming through the day, which means that wind chill will not be much of a factor.
Sunday will feature the return of cloud cover, with winds shifting out of the south. This southerly wind will help warm temperatures into the upper 40s. Sunday is looking dry as the moisture that looked like it would move towards central Missouri is expected to stay across Oklahoma and Texas.
LOOKING AHEAD
An unsettled and uncertain weather pattern is expected to take hold next week. This will bring us quite a few periods of cloud cover with slight chances of moisture. We’ll need to watch the timing of these systems. As of right now, nothing in the forecast looks too concerning. Temperatures are expected to be near average for this time of the year.