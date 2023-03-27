It will be a very mild beginning to the week. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to middle 30s, but will warm to the middle 50s by this afternoon. There will also be an increase in cloud cover today as we prepare for a chance for rain overnight.
Many will remain dry throughout the overnight hours, some could see some light rain. Rain will gradually move in early Tuesday morning and will stay mainly south of I-70.
Any rain will not amount to much. North of I-70 will likely stay dry, a trace amount of rainfall could fall on the I-70 corridor, and areas south of I-70 would see less than 0.25".
Rain should clear by the early afternoon, leaving us with sunshine throughout the afternoon.
Wednesday will be a dry day with temps back in the lower 60s. The rest of this week will continue the warming trend; although, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching Friday closely as we are watching the potential for thunderstorms that could produce some strong storms.