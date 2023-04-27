Morning temperatures will once again be in the middle to upper 40s with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s.
There are slight chances for scattered showers today; although, most rain will fall south of I-70. There will be very dry air over northern Missouri which will keep rain south.
Those that do see rainfall will see less than 0.25".
Looking past Thursday rain, there's another slight chance for rain on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.
Temperatures will continue to remain below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s, but temperatures should return to the 70s next Wednesday.