Webstory Image.png

Another warm night is expected tonight as clouds keep warm air from the day essentially trapped near the surface. We only cool to the lower 70s tonight. 

The majority of us will be dry throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. The day on Monday will feature an increase in clouds throughout the day with isolated showers throughout the day starting mid to late morning. 

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Isolated showers become more scattered to widespread as the afternoon and evening continue. The most widespread rain will be overnight Monday into Tuesday. 

HRRR ADI P.png

The rain should clear out very early on Tuesday morning and the remainder of the day should be dry and mostly sunny.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

As we head into the middle of the week, another high pressure system will begin to dominate mid-Missouri's weather and we begin another dry and warm stretch. 

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you