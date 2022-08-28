Another warm night is expected tonight as clouds keep warm air from the day essentially trapped near the surface. We only cool to the lower 70s tonight.
The majority of us will be dry throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. The day on Monday will feature an increase in clouds throughout the day with isolated showers throughout the day starting mid to late morning.
Isolated showers become more scattered to widespread as the afternoon and evening continue. The most widespread rain will be overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The rain should clear out very early on Tuesday morning and the remainder of the day should be dry and mostly sunny.
As we head into the middle of the week, another high pressure system will begin to dominate mid-Missouri's weather and we begin another dry and warm stretch.