A cold stretch of days are ahead for us in Missouri and it may feel like winter at times for the next week.
A cold front reached central Missouri Thursday evening and after breaking, then tying a record high for two days in a row we watched temperatures plummet overnight. It's about 30-40 degrees colder this morning than yesterday morning.
Brrrr! Get ready for a very chilly Friday morning in central MissouriTemps are now in the 30s with wind chills in the 10s/20shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/c6g157OxaQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 11, 2022
Temps on the way out the door will fall to near 32 degrees and wind chills will be in the 20s. Better bundle up with coats on! Veteran's Day will be a very cold day with highs only in the upper 30s.
Not much relief from the cold this weekend...It'll just be setting in! Temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s today and Saturday, reaching the lower 40s Sunday and Monday. Nightly temps will drop to around 20-25 degrees.
Next week will continue the colder than normal pattern and it may be some time until we reach the 50s for temperatures again...possibly next week. So, get used to those 40 degree temps and below-freezing morning temps!
Find your ice scraper! there may be several nights ahead where we have frosty windshields.
The next chance for precipitation is Monday night and Tuesday where a rain/snow mix will be possible. There is a lot of uncertainty on:
-Temperatures
-Track & trajectory of the storm system
-Moisture available for the storm system
Even at worst, impacts early next week are not anticipated at this time and any snow would be more of an observation, not a concern. The main concern will be the freezing cold.