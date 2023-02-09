A rainy start to the day, but Thursday will become drier and windy. We have a great forecast for the weekend.
Rain came to an end earlier this morning. Conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
There could be snow flurries over southern Missouri overnight into Friday morning. Otherwise, sunshine will return tomorrow with cold and breezy conditions. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 30s with lows in the lower 20s Friday night.
The weekend's weather looks great for outdoor conditions! Lots of sunshine, seasonal to above normal February temps, light winds...Temps on Saturday will be in the middle 40s, rising in the 50s Sunday.
Next week will be rainy once again, especially on Tuesday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will run above normal in the 50s next week with a brief, significant cool-down late in the week.