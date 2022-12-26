After a very cold stretch of temperatures over the last several days we are going to move in the opposite direction this week with a big warm up.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start on a chilly note with morning temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills ranging from 0 to 5°. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with highs warming to the upper 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be going through a large warming trend over the next several days with highs returning to the 50s and even the 60s.
Ahead of these warmer temperatures we can expect wind speeds to pick up. Conditions will be windy at times with gusts up to 35 mph possible through Thursday.
Temperatures will start to cool down towards the weekend as passing rain chances return to the area. Even with this cool down, we are largely expected to be above average for temperatures.