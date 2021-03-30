Dry air will hold on this week and with winds gusting 30-35 mph on Wednesday, there is an elevated risk for fire to spread.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
I hope you haven’t put those heavy jackets away yet! Temperatures are going to start in the middle 30s with wind chills near 30°. Winds will be relatively calm through the morning, but will be increasing in the afternoon.
Sunshine will be increasing through the afternoon too! Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s, but wind chills will be near 40° because it is going to be a windy afternoon. Winds are expected to be gusting up to 35 mph out of the northwest.
A HARD FREEZE
Temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This means that if you’ve put any sensitive plants outside, you’ll want to bring them inside or cover them up. Winds chills may dip into the lower 20s.
Low temperatures have been at or above freezing every day this month except for two days at the beginning of March. Our average last freeze across the state is generally in April.
EASTER WEEKEND
Temperatures will remain cool for Thursday afternoon with sunny skies.
We will begin a warming trend for the weekend starting on Friday.
Frost is likely to kick off Friday morning with temperatures near 30°, but highs are expected to warm to the lower 60s.
Abundant sunshine is expected for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday is looking mild with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. Lack of rain means those egg hunts should be mud free.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to remain on a mild trend through the early part of next week. The are signs the pattern might try to get a little more active towards the middle of the week, but at this point that is not likely. Stay tuned!