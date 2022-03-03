Yesterdays cold front will cool today's temperatures more than 20 degrees below yesterday's record breaking high.
We reached a high of 82 degrees yesterday which smashed the previous record of 78 degrees set in 1992.
Today will be much cooler as winds shifted to the northeast, ushering in colder air causing this drastic drop in temperatures. These winds could be breezy at times gusting up to 25mph. This will cause our temperatures to feel like they are in the 40s.
A quick warm-up will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday. More clouds will build overnight tonight but Friday is expected to remain dry. The same cannot be said for Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance of rain will be on Saturday afternoon/evening and again on Sunday, especially Sunday evening into Monday. Some showers on Saturday may be accompanied by a rumble of thunder or two.
Saturday's storms may become strong, but are expected to stay north in Iowa and northern Missouri.
Given the isolated nature of Saturday's storms and Sunday/Monday's spotty rain coverage, rain totals are expected to be around 0.25".