You know those fall days that are cloudy, chilly, wet with passing showers, sprinkles, and drizzle? Those days that make you want to make chili, curl up, read a book or watch a movie? That's Friday.
Temps will be cooling through the day, falling in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. Breezy, northerly winds will create chilly conditions for the rest of the day.
A few sprinkles will still be possible throughout the afternoon until around 4pm. Eventually, skies will clear for the evening and temps will drop for Saturday morning.
High school football will be chilly across the state, but looking dry with game-time temps in the lower 50s.
Saturday morning will feature the coldest temps since early May. So far this season we've only dropped to 49º once back on September 23rd. So, when temps are around 40º on Saturday morning, it's going to be quite a shock to the system. A few areas may reach the upper 30s. and wind chilly will be as cold as 35 degrees in a few areas.
We'll be sunny through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.
Next week is looking dry with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s and lows near 50º. A weak cold front will likely move through on Wednesday, but it is looking dry at this time; we're only giving it a 10% chance for rain.
This will mark the first stretch of nearly seasonal weather we've had this fall season.