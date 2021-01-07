TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

The past two days were very comfortable to be outside. Temps reached the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, but things have changed quickly overnight.

Rain that dodged central Missouri on Wednesday turned to snow overnight in southern Missouri where accumulations of snow are expected to be around 1" to 2" in many locations, again, south of the KOMU 8 viewing area.

Now, the conditions over central Missouri have turned cold. Winds will still remain breezy out from the northeast leading to wind chills in the 20s.

INTO THE WEEKEND

This weekend's forecast will be a typical run on temperatures for this time of year. Normal highs for this time of year are around 38 degrees. Normal lows are around 21 degrees.

There will be some sunshine on Saturday, so the first day of the weekend is looking promising for outdoor activities. Just remember, it will be cold outside! Daytime highs will be in the middle 30s and frost could set in Saturday night.

Sunday will be a cloudier, chilly day as a large storm system passes over Texas and the Gulf Coast. A wide area of high pressure will be centered over the central Plains by Sunday, limiting our precipitation chances. Areas of high pressure are typically associated with very dry pockets of air this time of year.

Warmer temperatures are expected for the middle of next week with highs in the middle 40s and some sunshine. Another run-in with storm systems are expected late next week leading to another potential cool-down and precipitation.