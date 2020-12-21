TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Christmas week is here and the much anticipated holiday week will be very mild to start, very cold to end. Will there be snow? Likely not, but we could see some snow flurries.

Let's start with the good part: Monday and Tuesday's weather

The mild start to this week!

Believe it or not, temperatures this time of year only reach the 50s maybe 30% of the time. Enjoy this stuff when it happens!

Monday will be a very windy day as a passing pressure system passes over the Great Lakes, a theme for this week. Winds will be out from the northwest today at up to 45 mph.

Tuesday will be less breezy, just as mild and just as sunny. Again. Another day you have to enjoy this time of year. Why is that? The energy/thermal budget of the atmosphere cannot support this type of warm-up during winter months. We just do not receive enough sunlight.

The mid-week storm system

Wednesday will be a breezy, cooler and at times a windy day. A strong cold front will pass through Missouri Wednesday morning leading to cooler temps in the 30s/40s through the day.

Rain will be possible as this front is passing through Columbia, but should clear by the afternoon. It is hard to tell if rain will change over to any snow, or snow flurries before all precipitable moisture exits. Right now, the chances of any snow is very low.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Expect a very cold holiday, a complete departure from last year when we were reaching near-record highs of around 70 degrees.

Christmas eve might be the coldest day of the winter season. Expect Lots of clouds and "potentially" some snow flurries during the morning, sunshine by the afternoon and clear skies in the evening. HIGHS will only reach the middle to upper 20s and wind chills (feel-like temps) will only get as warm as 19 degrees.

Christmas Day may not have snow, but I do think we see a "white Christmas", or at least the appearance of one due to FROST!

Temps will be near 15 degrees in the morning, rising in the middle 30s by the afternoon.