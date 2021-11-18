Webstory Image.png

High pressure over the Midwest resulted in abundant sunshine for Thursday. Skies are expected to remain clear overnight for the partial lunar eclipse, but if you’re planning to be outside for viewing it will be rather chilly with temperatures falling into the 20s.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

High pressure will be moving away from the region on Friday and that will allow for increasing cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will start on a chilly note, in the middle 20s, with afternoon temperatures warming to the lower 50s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Cloud cover will continue to increase for Saturday, but it will be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s. If you’re headed to the Mizzou game or just looking to spend some time outside the forecast is looking seasonally mild.

Gameday Forecast.png

A cold front will pass Saturday night into Sunday and have the potential to bring an isolated shower or sprinkle, but most of us will stay dry. This front will not bring much moisture to the region, but it will bring cooler air on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

Extended 3.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be significantly cooler on Monday with morning temperatures returning to the 20s and highs near 40°.

A warm up is expected for the middle of the week before another cold front brings a push of cooler air for the end of the week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you