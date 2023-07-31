Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Grab the umbrella out the door, we have some rain chances later this morning into the early afternoon. Each day features at least a chance of isolated showers.
Humid, Isolated Storms for Monday
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s with isolated showers and storms late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain but it’s a good idea to have the rain gear with you. Some of these storms could bring a severe wind gust, juts keep that in mind today
Scattered Rain Chances This Week
Each day and night will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. Much like we’ve seen over the last few weeks, not everyone will see rain every single day. Each day will not be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella around. Rain chances are possible during the overnights this week as well.
Temperatures Gradually Climbing
After a scorching week last week, temperatures are starting off below-average for the week! Temperatures will gradually climb into the 90s again on Wednesday with feel-like temperatures back in the triple digits.
Enjoy the 80s while we have them to start the week!