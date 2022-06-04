Today

Increasing clouds throughout the day are leaving us with a cloudier start to the weekend. We will warm up to 81 today, and our western counties have a small chance for an isolated shower later this evening.

Tomorrow 

Sunday starts off with some sunshine in the morning, but clouds and rain are not far behind. We will be in a Storm Mode 1 for Sunday night into Monday morning as a possibly strong storm system moves in. There likely won't be any issues, but you should still pay attention as you head to bed that night.

Next Week

Rain chances aren't going away anytime soon, with every day next week having the possibility of at least an isolated shower. A full day of sunshine will be hard to come by until next weekend.

Temperature for the week ahead will hover around the upper 70s; what a way to start off June!

