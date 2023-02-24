We're seeing an increase in cloud cover over central Missouri throughout the rest of this afternoon and evening. With these clouds are some chances for precip.
The main chance for precip will be between 5PM and 8PM. Most will stay dry, but there is the potential for different types of precip across mid-MO based on temperatures.
South of I-70 and east of HWY 63 will likely see pure liquid drizzle if the air is able to saturate enough for the drizzle to make it to the ground. North of I-70 and west of HWY 63 has the potential for freezing drizzle and snow as temperatures drop below freezing.
The National Weather Service has placed a Winter Weather Advisory for this freezing drizzle potential for Saline, Chariton, Howard, Randolph, Monroe, Audrain and Macon counties. There is also the potential for a dusting of snowfall for these northern counties as well.
After this evening, temperatures continue to drop, but will be dry. A warm up begins tomorrow and will carry us throughout the weekend. Our next big chance for rain will come Sunday night into Monday and will be in the form of rain.
There could even be a few rumbles of thunder early on Monday morning. We could see another 0.5" to 1.0" of rainfall from this event.
The middle of next week looks dry as above average temperatures continue.