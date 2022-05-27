The cloudy, rainy weather from earlier this week will be exiting this morning leaving our upcoming days sunny and warmer.
The storm system is centered and 'stacked' over central Illinois, still moving at a very slow pace. So, it may be a few hours until we finally see a return of full sunshine. That should happen around noon from west to east.
The back edge of the clouds are now over western Missouri, so just a few more hours until our mid-MO skies turn sunny!AM clouds/PM sun, highs near 70 todayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vQCBrsAV73— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 27, 2022
Temperatures will be in the middle 50s with a chilly breeze, reaching temps near 70 degrees this afternoon, which is sunshine-dependent.
Very pleasant air will be here by the evening with low humidity. A jacket will be wanted this evening with temps in the 60s, lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday could be foggy in locations during the morning, lots of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the lower 80s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy as a warm front passes through Missouri. No rain is expected. Temps will jump in the upper 80s with a heat index near 90.
Memorial Day will also be a very warm day with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach 90 degrees with a heat index between 90-93 degrees.
While Tuesday looks mostly sunny, another passing cold front will reach us Wednesday of next week bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms on the first day of June.