Happy Friday, folks! Another weekend is upon us, and - although clouds look to hang pretty tough through Sunday - sunnier days are ahead. Let's take a closer look at what's coming down the pike for us this weekend and into next week.
A (Mostly) Cloudy Weekend
Unfortunately, the weekend is shaping up to see lots of cloud cover. We continue to be under the influence of a stagnant weather pattern. There's a big high pressure system over Minnesota, and a big low pressure system over the Deep South. These weather features are combining to keep us trapped in a sort of "no man's land" which means chilly temperatures and cloudy skies.
Friday Afternoon & Evening
Believe it or not, we may see some snow flurries this afternoon. There is enough moisture in the clouds above us to squeeze out a few flakes. I don't expect widespread snow, but some of us could pick up a couple passing rounds of flakes. Any snow we get will be on the light side.
I don't expect any accumulations, since afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s across the area. However, it can never hurt to be just a bit more cautious on the roads in the event that your area does see a brief shot of snow.
This evening, flurry activity will be winding down. Clouds will persist overnight, with lows in the middle 20s.
Saturday
Clouds will continue to hang on through Saturday. There are indications that we could see a few breaks in the clouds, but any sun we get will likely be short-lived. Our official forecast is "partly sunny" but I'd lean more towards a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be about where they are for Friday - in the middle 30s.
I also can't rule out a stray flurry for Saturday, though most of us won't see it.
Sunday
Sunday should be the last of our heavy overcast days. It will also be a shade chillier for the afternoon hours, with highs only in the lower 30s. Thankfully, winds throughout the weekend - including Sunday - will remain light. Think of a typical January day, and that's pretty much what's in the cards for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
By Sunday afternoon, the high pressure system that's currently (as of Friday afternoon) in Minnesota will slide down into our area. This may allow us to see a few peeks of sun by the afternoon.
Sunday night, this high will push off to our east and essentially "fall apart." That will set the stage for brighter days as we head into next week.
Next Week: Things Get Brighter
Who's ready for some sunshine? I know I am! As we open the next workweek, our weather pattern will change in favor of sunnier skies.
This will happen on account of two reasons: the first is that our stubborn "no man's land" pattern will finally break down. The second is that the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring in drier air. That dry air will make it very tough for clouds to remain around.
Right now, it looks like we'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday. Highs should reach the upper 30s. Come Tuesday, southerly winds will allow temperatures to moderate into the 40s as sunny skies prevail. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the sunniest days of the next 8, and a continued warming trend may propel highs into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
There is the potential for another change in the pattern by late next week as a cold front swings down from the north. Right now, it's too early to determine what - if any - effects this will have on our weather.
Enjoy your weekend!