The first day with clouds in nearly a week will come today ahead of a passing cold front.
It has been a very dry stretch of weather for Missouri lately. Not only have the skies been dry, but the ground is getting that away too. The last day with recorded rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was on Sept. 23, over two weeks ago and have recorded only 40% of normal rainfall since September 1st.
Look for rising temps even with the clouds today where highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a lot of clouds today which will limit the full potential of today's warm-up.
A series of cold fronts will pass through Missouri later tonight and Thursday night leading to an eventual big cool-down later this week and we could experience our first frost of this autumn season by Friday night.
Temps will plummet into the 50s/60s on Friday and Saturday for actual daytime highs. Overnight temps will drop to around 35-37 degrees. There will be areas even colder. This will allow for wide-spread frost to develop across the region. Any plants sensitive to cold weather much be covered, or brought inside to prevent permanent damage.
This weekend will be a fairly quiet and cool one with sunshine and temps in the 60s. There could be some more clouds on Sunday, but the rain chances appear limited for now. This bodes well for the Columbia's upcoming Roots n Blues fest this weekend. Our next best rain chance comes Tuesday of next week.