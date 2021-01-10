Good morning, all! We've spent the last few days mired in clouds, and this trend will continue... for another 24-ish hours. When will we see the sunshine come back? Read on to find out!
Sunday
Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will prevail for much of the day. As of about 6 AM, radar was also picking up on a few snow flurries over northern Missouri. That in mind, it's not out of the question that we could see some isolated flakes this morning, especially north of I-70. Whatever falls will not amount to anything.
As we proceed throughout the day, look for temperatures to remain chilly beneath the clouds. We'll only see highs in the lower to middle 30s. A light northerly breeze will create wind chills in the upper 10s and 20s.
This afternoon, it isn't out of the question that we could see breaks of sunshine. Some of the computer models think this will happen; others do not. I am leaning towards more cloud cover, though there remains a possibility that we could break out into some sunshine this afternoon. We'll see!
Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will likely continue. Lows should fall into the lower 20s.
Monday & The Week
I think it'll be a mainly cloudy start to Monday. However, clouds will begin to clear out by midday, and I think we'll see a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s as winds switch around to the southwest. Even though it's still going to be chilly, I think the sun and the southerly winds will help to lift spirits.
A warming trend will begin in earnest starting Tuesday. We're looking for mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday will be the warmer of the two days, and I think Columbia will record its first official 50+ degree day in 2021 on Wednesday. Right now, we're forecasting 51 degrees.
Towards the end of the week, the pattern will change again and we will see a cold front slide through the area Thursday afternoon/evening. This front might have some moisture to work with. If it does, we could see rain showers Thursday and Thursday night, and perhaps a few flakes as well. After much deliberation, I decided to include a 20% chance of precipitation for Thursday. Stay tuned as we get closer - this is still too far out to make a good judgement call.
After the front passes, colder air will work its way in. I think we will spend next weekend near seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Enjoy your week, and enjoy the sunshine!