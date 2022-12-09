The first signs of sunshine in several days will return today!
It really has been cloudy, overcast and damp for several days in a row now...Temperatures have also not moved much over the last few days. That changes today.
Clouds will continue to clear this morning as the early-week storm system heads east. Temperatures will drop in the lower 40s and maybe even the upper 30s for a few hours this morning, rising back in the upper 40s by the afternoon.
While dry and partly cloudy this evening, we do have more rain in the forecast as early as midnight tonight.
Expect rain showers Saturday morning and we could receive a quick 0.25" to 0.50" rainfall. Even higher rain total will be experienced over southern Missouri where locations south of I-44 could reach 1.00" rainfall. This rain will clear up around 12pm Saturday leaving the rest of the day to be drier.
The rest of the weekend will be drier and sunnier, too! Temps will generally reach the middle to upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday which is normal for mid-December.
Next week will begin warmer and there are thunderstorms possible by Tuesday. This will be part of a powerful cold front that is expected to send temperatures in the 30s later next week.