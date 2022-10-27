Several storms systems will pass through Missouri over the coming days but only one brings rain.
A quiet day is ahead of us starting with sunshine and cool temps in the lower 40s, rising in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees today. Skies will become cloudy by noon and this afternoon limiting the warmup Thursday. However, rain is largely NOT in the forecast.
Some morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. Chilly in Missouri today!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/thz2DG25IF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 27, 2022
Why? The storm system dodges Missouri to our south and west...Impacting mainly Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. We will just see clouds. Winds out from the east will be picking up throughout the day, but will not become windy with gusts only around 20-25mph by the evening.
By Friday, sunshine will return and temps will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 60s. We will reach the middle 60s again Saturday, cooling in the upper 50s Sunday.
Another storm system will pass through Missouri this weekend bringing clouds Saturday afternoon and spot rain showers by Saturday evening through Sunday morning, clearing up by Sunday evening.
Halloween will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the middle 60s. By the evening, temps will begin falling in the 50s which is not overly cold for the trick or treat in mid-Missouri.
The next big storm system next week will arrive sometime around Thursday or Friday. Until then, expect a warmer forecast next week with temps in the lower 70s. Rain may also become possible by Thursday and Friday.
Bonus - Daylight Saving Time will end next Sunday, November 6th and you will 'fall back' one hour at 2:00am.