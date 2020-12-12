After much needed rain yesterday, we're looking at mostly dry conditions today. Some of us (mainly north of HWY 24) could see some spot showers this morning, but the big story for today is the cloud cover, winds and cooler temperatures. The high today is near 40°, and temperatures will slowly drop throughout the rest of the day.
Today: windy and cloudy
Any spot showers we see this morning would be remnants of the system that gave us rain yesterday. Either way, we are still feeling effects from this system in the form of overcast skies and winds gusting up to 25 MPH out of the northwest.
Colorado Lows impacting Mid-MO
The main focus for the forecast period, however, is tomorrow. Another low pressure system, called a Colorado Low, is expected to move to our south. A Colorado Low is just a low pressure system that forms off of the Rocky Mountains and typically moves across the Great Plains. We see Colorado Lows often within the winter months, and these are interesting systems that carry moisture over very specific locations. Yesterday's low moved to our north; tomorrow's will move to our south. This means that areas SOUTH of Highway 50 could see flurries tomorrow, with the biggest impact being reduced visibility in the late morning and early afternoon (when the snow is expected to fall.
For the areas that could see snow tomorrow, minimal impacts are expected. It looks like grassy and elevated areas may see a dusting to 0.5", but the bulk of the moisture will stay south of Missouri. Another system is expected to at least bring cloud cover on Tuesday. Confidence is increasing for us to see flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, impacts look minimal, but we will keep you updated.
A look ahead
Temperatures are expected to warm above-average by next weekend. The first day of winter and shortest day of the year is next Monday.