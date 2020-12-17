We started the day with cloud cover, but we finally saw some sunshine this afternoon. I hope you got to enjoy it because we aren’t going to see as much of it for the next few days.
Friday’s forecast
Cloud cover will start to filter back in overnight as a warm front approaches the region. This warm front will keep temperatures about 5° above average overnight.
You may see some sunshine, especially in the morning, but the bulk of the day will be cloudy with breezy conditions out of the south. Winds will gust up to 25-30MPH through the day and this wind will help boost temperatures into the lower 50s
Weekend forecast
The weekend will feature average to above average temperatures and clouds mixed with sun at times.
Saturday will feature a slight chance of rain in the morning as a cold front pushes to the south, but those rain chances will be very limited due to dry air. A few light showers are possible in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. This system will get more organized as it pushes to the east, but at this point looks to do little to nothing for us. Highs will be cooler in the lower 40s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with warmer temperatures in the forecast. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s and winds could be a little breezy at times, with some wind gusts up to 20MPH possible.
A warm start to Winter
The winter solstice will take place on Monday around 4:02AM and it ironically will be a very mild day with high temperatures in the middle 50s, which is about 15° above average for this time of the year.
If you are planning to stargaze Monday night for the "Great Conjunction," conditions should be pleasant. Temperatures should be fairly mild right around sunset in the 40s with mostly clear skies.
Mild weather will continue through the middle of the week when a cold front arrives along with much cooler air to end the week.
Christmas forecast
If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, the best I can do is a cool Christmas. Highs will likely only reach the middle 30s on both Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. We would need a system to bring us some moisture, which doesn’t look likely at this time. This is still 8 days away and the forecast can change. We’ll keep you updated