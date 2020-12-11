Rain will continue through the evening hours, but will become much more isolated overnight into Saturday. Temperatures will slowly drop overnight into the upper 30s to lower 40s and all precipitation will stay in the form of rain.
Saturday forecast
Saturday will be a cool, but seasonal day. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and only warm to about 40°. Skies will be cloudy and we will see passing isolated showers and sprinkles. As we head into the evening hours there will be enough cold air aloft that we could see a few flurries. This will not accumulate or cause any issues.
Winds will be breezy through the day, out of the northwest, gusting up to 25MPH. This will give us a wind chill factor through the day with feels like temperatures staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday forecast
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Some late day sunshine is possible, but for the most part it will stay pretty gray. Winds will be calmer, so wind chills will be less of a factor, feeling like the middle 30s.
We will need to watch a system pass from Texas into Louisiana. This system will be carrying a lot of moisture and it is ultimately expected to stay to our south, but any shift north could add precipitation chances to our forecast.
Looking Ahead
Monday will feature increasing cloud cover through the day with highs in the lower 40s. A quick moving system will bring an abundance of cloud cover for Tuesday and the chance for a few spot showers during the day, and a few flurries overnight. As this time, accumulation is unlikely. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 30s, which is fairly close to average.
Temperatures should begin a warming trend by the end of the week with highs returning to the middle to upper 40s.