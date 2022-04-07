It has been a windy Thursday across central Missouri, but this wind is occurring all across the Midwest. Some areas to the north and west of us saw gusts reach 50-64+ MPH.
Think it's windy in Missouri? Just look at Nebraska! Keep in mind that when wind gusts are associated with a thunderstorm and are greater than 58 mph a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Of course, these winds aren't thunderstorm related. Just really strong! #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/kP32Hgj9Ha— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 7, 2022
Wind is going to continue to be a story over the coming days with windy conditions continuing overnight into Friday. Winds should relax a little for Saturday before picking up a bit for Sunday and next week.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will start with a few flurries and sprinkles and cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 30s and afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Overall you can expect it to be a cloudy, cool, and windy day.
We will begin a warming trend through the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for next week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with increased chances of showers and storms on Wednesday.
The overall pattern is favorable for the development of strong to severe storms across the Plains, but these chances are still several days away. The exact location and threat details are impossible to predict this far out. Remember to trust reliable sources and to stay tuned.
Temperatures are generally looking warmer and in the 70s for the early part of the week before temperatures cool again at the end of the week.