This continues to be a mild week and it looks to turn very rain starting tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday will be a cloudy day and any rain from early in the morning hours will move far over southern Missouri. Temperatures will continue to run somewhat mild for early February, holding in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this morning, rising to near 50 degrees this afternoon.
As for sky cover, cloudy conditions are expected for the whole day with very limited sunshine. we should stay dry today though as any rain will mainly be over far southern Missouri.
Wednesday will begin dry and cloudy, but as the day goes on rain will develop and become widespread starting around noon with temps in the middle 40s.
Once the rain begins, we could receive a decent amount of rainfall from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. the latest computer model data shows accumulations of rain around 0.50" to 1.00" with up to 2.00" possible over southern Missouri.
Rain will come to an end early Thursday and should leave conditions gradually sunnier as temps reach 50 degrees with breezy southwest winds.
Another cold front will pass through Missouri Thursday night and could bring a rain/snow mix into early Friday morning. As of now, we are not expecting issues for travel in central Missouri. Friday will be colder with clouds and highs only in the upper 30s, lows on Friday night in the lower 20s.
This weekend will be sunny and cool to start with temps only in the 40s on Saturday returning to the 50s on Sunday.
While the weekend is expected to be dry, there will be more chances for precipitation next week from Tuesday through Thursday and temps will once again become mild, in the 50s.