Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s today across mid-Missouri and will warm up into the upper 60s by this afternoon.
There will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with some spot sprinkles of rain possible. Most, if not all, will remain dry.
Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be very stagnant and remain below average. The average high this week is in the lower 70s, but we will only see temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.
There are also multiple chances for rain over the next week as well.