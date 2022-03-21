After a dry weekend, more rain is on the way for the next work and school week.
Monday, however, will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.
Elevated fire danger conditions are expected today. Take all necessary precautions to prevent fires today. Only professional land-managment personnel should consider planned outdoor burning. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/RFwuLZWJBR— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 21, 2022
The National Weather Service is also advising residents in Missouri to refrain from burning brush piles today due to very dry ground and air conditions. Uncontrolled brush fires have been common over the last few weeks due to near drought conditions developing across the states and central United States.
Rain will move in after sunset Monday for much of central Missouri. Rain will be moving in from the SW. Rain will become widespread throughout all of central Missouri overnight.
Tuesday morning, even for the morning commute, there is a chance for dry time as the system cycles through.
Rain will likely move back in midday and continue off and on throughout the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon.
For Wednesday, the system is expected to linger and allow for a few scattered sprinkles or showers under cloudy skies. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s throughout the day.
1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible this week.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s.
Friday is looking partly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Sunshine is expected over the weekend with seasonal temperatures going from 30s to near 60 both days.