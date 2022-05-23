Enjoy day two of dry, cool weather today while it lasts. We have more rain on the way for the mid-week.
Monday will become a mostly cloudy, overcast day with a breeze out from the east. Temperatures will be very similar to that experienced on Sunday with highs only reaching the middle to upper 60s. That is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Get used to that cooler temperature pattern. It is here to stay for a few more days as rain returns to the region.
Rain returns to the area starting tomorrow morning, especially over western Missouri. Throughout the day, most will be dry with the exception of western Missouri. This rain will become likely and widespread into Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Scattered showers and storms may still be possible Wednesday afternoon too. There are now rain chances for Thursday as the upper-level trough is expected to pass more slowly over the Midwest through Thursday afternoon, clearing up Thursday night.
In total, rainfall amounts may be heavy ranging from 0.50" to 2.00" from Tuesday through Thursday. The heaviest of this rain will be Tuesday night
Memorial Day weekend is just about here and the pattern will be what we normally expect for a holiday weekend to 'unofficially' start the Summer months - warm, humid and somewhat summer-like with highs in the middle 80s, lows in the middle 60s.
Lake of the Ozarks water temperatures have been measured around 67 degrees, recorded at Bagnell Dam.
I typically expect at least one of the four days to feature rain on Memorial Day weekend, and this should occur on Monday of next week.