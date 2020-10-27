Temperatures will warm above freezing for this afternoon with highs near 40° with cloudy skies remaining in the forecast. Passing rain showers are expected, mainly south of I-70.
Tuesday Midday Update: Rain showers are expected this afternoon, mainly south of I-70. This should all be in the form of rain as temperatures warm to the upper 30s. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/vVgskz0a4c— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 27, 2020
Overnight much drier conditions are expected with cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain above freezing, in the middle 30s, so roads will remain in good shape. Some very patchy fog could also form, but most areas will likely not see fog.
More rain ahead
Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 50s. Meanwhile, in the upper levels of the atmosphere moisture will begin to surge into the region setting up the potential for rainfall Wednesday Night into Thursday
Rain chances will really start to ramp up Wednesday evening and will continue through Thursday. Rain will be off and on through our Thursday and will gradually come to an end through the evening. Temperatures will be cooler, due to the cloud cover and rain, only reaching the middle 40s.
Rain could be heavy at times due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, particularly for areas south of I-70. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.5-1.5” from north to south, with the highest totals south. Locally higher amounts will possible in areas that get under heavy showers.
Looking ahead: a warmer trend
Sunshine is expected to return on Friday as high pressure builds overhead. Highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s.
The trend of sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue through the weekend with highs on Saturday (Halloween) around the 60° mark. A weak cold front will arrive Sunday knocking back temperatures to the middle 50s, but we will gradually warm again into next week.
Tracking Hurricane Zeta
Hurricane Zeta made landfall Monday night on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico as a Category one storm. Zeta has briefly weakened to a tropical storm, but is expected to become a hurricane once again by this evening.
Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening in southeast Louisiana bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and strong winds.