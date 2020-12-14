Increasing cloud cover
Cloud cover will be increasing through the overnight hours and skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 20s with wind chills in the middle to upper 10s.
Skies will be cloudy through Tuesday and the day will be mainly dry with highs reaching the middle 30s. Winds will be sustained at 8-12mph out of the east keeping wind chills in the upper 20s through the day.
Our cloudy day will be due to a shortwave system moving over the Great Plains on Tuesday. While we are not expecting precipitation during the day, we are forecasting light snow showers or just flurries on Tuesday night.
Light snow Tuesday night
Snow is possible Tuesday night as a low pressure system tracks across parts of Texas and Louisiana, but it will not amount to much. Snow flurries to light snow showers will be possible from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, mainly along and south of I-70.
These snowflakes will have to fight through a lot of dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere, causing the snow to be scattered.
Very minor accumulations are possible for areas along and south of I-70. A dusting to half an inch of snow will be possible.
Ground temperatures will likely be cold enough that a few slick spots could develop, especially on elevated surfaces.
KOMU 8's First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 out of 5 for Tuesday night, meaning that you should take note, but there is no need to worry. Use common sense on the roads and all should be fine.
Sunshine returns
Sunshine will return by Wednesday afternoon which will help clear up any slick spots. Highs will stay slightly below average, in the middle to upper 30s.
Much warmer air will filter in for Thursday and Friday with temperatures rebounding into the 40s and 50s.
This warmer weather is expected to continue through the weekend into early next week.